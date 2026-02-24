Philip Rivers’ son has chosen his college

Philip Rivers’ son has made a decision on his college — one that definitely had the old man’s seal of approval.

Four-star quarterback prospect Gunner Rivers, the eldest son of Philip Rivers, has committed to his father’s alma mater: NC State. Several reporters on Monday.

The 17-year-old Rivers, a 6’3″, 200-pound passer, just finished his junior year at Fairhope High School in Alabama. Over three seasons, Rivers has thrown for 10,200 yards at a 64.9% completion rate, with 111 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. His third season was his best so far, tallying 3,176 passing yards with 46 touchdowns while raising his completion rate to nearly 70%.

NC State hosted Gunner for two recruiting visits before choosing the Wolfpack. He was in Raleigh to witness NC State crush North Carolina 42-19 when the two teams met in November. Gunner , Georgia, Alabama, and Miami.

Rivals ranked Rivers as the 12th-best quarterback in the country and the 4th-best prospect coming out of Alabama in the class of 2027.

Gunner Rivers will have some massive shoes to fill at NC State, where Philip Rivers remains the all-time leader in career passing yards (13,484), single-season passing yards (4,491), and touchdowns (95).

