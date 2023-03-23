Alabama DB Tony Mitchell drove 141 mph to evade police

Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell has been suspended indefinitely by the football team over his arrest last week, and now we have more details regarding the incident.

AL.com’s Mike Rodak this week published the entire police report from the incident, which took place on Wednesday March 15.

Mitchell was driving with his friend Christophere Lewis in Holmes County, Fla., where they were stopped. According to the police report, an officer initially flagged the black Dodge Challenger being driven by Mitchell for driving 78 mph in a 55-mph zone.

After hearing the police sirens, Mitchell accelerated and was later clocked at speeds over 141 mph in an effort to evade the police.

Mitchell’s car successfully ran away from the police but was spotted several minutes later and pulled over at that time.

Just over $7,000 in cash, 226 grams of marijuana and a firearm were found in the car.

Mitchell was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and/or distribute. Lewis was charged with the same marijuana offense plus carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

You can read the entire report here.

Nick Saban spoke with the media on Monday and said that Mitchell was being suspended from all team activities until they learned more about the situation and Mitchell’s legal circumstance.

Mitchell is a four-star recruit.