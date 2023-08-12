Arch Manning draws rave reviews after first Texas scrimmage

Expectations are tempered for Arch Manning this season, but there is still plenty of hype, especially after the Texas quarterback’s showing at Saturday’s fall scrimmage.

Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods revealed that Manning received rave reviews from those who saw Saturday’s closed scrimmage. According to Richardson, Manning outplayed his other backups, was “incredibly accurate,” and even turned in a 70-yard rushing touchdown on an improvised play.

According to my sources, Texas freshman QB Arch Manning looked incredible during Saturday’s scrimmage. He scored on a 70-yard touchdown run on an improvised play. He also was incredibly accurate throughout the day. I’m told he looked better than any other backup QB. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) August 12, 2023

The nephew of Peyton and Eli, Manning is a true freshman getting plenty of hype for both his play and his family ties. He is, however, expected to back up Quinn Ewers this season, a player who has been drawing plenty of praise himself.

Barring something unexpected, we probably will not see Manning on the field as a starter any earlier than 2024. That is not doing anything to reduce the hype, though.