Quinn Ewers drawing rave reviews this offseason

June 11, 2023
by Larry Brown
Quinn Ewers ready to throw

April 23, 2022; Austin, TX, USA; Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during Texas’s annual spring football game at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on April 23, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY NETWORK

Quinn Ewers is being pushed in Texas’ quarterback competition by Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning, and he is responding positively.

Texas reporter Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com reported on Sunday that Ewers is having a big offseason in terms of his physical fitness.

“I was told Texas QB Quinn Ewers continues to kill it this offseason. One source described Ewers as ‘shredded’ after seeing him recently and said the quarterback has a six-pack. In addition, Ewers currently weighs 210 pounds,” Richardson reported.

Richardson was listed at 204 pounds for the Texas spring game, so he has added some weight — presumably muscle.

Ewers was a 5-star prospect from Southlake Carroll and originally attended Ohio State for his freshman season. He then transferred to Texas, where he played 10 games last season. Ewers passed for 2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions last year.

He flashed his potential with a big game against Oklahoma when he threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns against his rivals. Texas fans are hoping an even bigger year is in store.

