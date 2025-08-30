Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning gets roasted on social media over his slow start

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Arch Manning looked a big shaky early on in Texas’ game against Ohio State on Saturday, and fans wasted no time criticizing him for it.

Manning struggled with his accuracy early on at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Many people felt the young quarterback looked a bit nervous, which was not all that surprising given that the game was by far the biggest one of his young college career.

After Manning missed a few throws early, fans began ruthlessly trolling him on social media.

Manning got some playing time last year in blowouts and when Quinn Ewers was hurt, and he looked solid overall. He did not face any defense that was nearly as good as Ohio State’s, however, so Saturday was his first true test as a starting QB.

There is an unprecedented amount of hype surrounding Manning, who is the nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson of Archie. Despite not having many opportunities last season, Manning entered 2025 as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. Texas is also ranked No. 1 in the country in preseason polls.

Urban Meyer shared a brutally honest quote about Manning leading up to Saturday’s game, and Arch certainly did not do much to silence his critics in the first half against Ohio State.

