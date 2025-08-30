Arch Manning gets roasted on social media over his slow start

Arch Manning looked a big shaky early on in Texas’ game against Ohio State on Saturday, and fans wasted no time criticizing him for it.

Manning struggled with his accuracy early on at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Many people felt the young quarterback looked a bit nervous, which was not all that surprising given that the game was by far the biggest one of his young college career.

After Manning missed a few throws early, fans began ruthlessly trolling him on social media.

Arch Manning if Peyton and Eli weren’t his uncles

pic.twitter.com/i6y4FDfDUs — Le5-6 (@deepyy_) August 30, 2025

Arch Manning trying to use his last name on Ohio State’s defense pic.twitter.com/RZKgGNBweQ — Subscribe to the You Know Ball Patreon (@TrillBroDude) August 30, 2025

Arch Manning Right now pic.twitter.com/nMDlFc20jb — matbebald (@matbebald) August 30, 2025

Arch Manning has some ELITE arm talent 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CUw2FD6J9K — Jukedly on Instagram ⚡️ (@JukedlyIG) August 30, 2025

"WE'VE WAITED THIS LONG TO FINALLY SEE THIS GENERATIONAL TALENT ARCH MANNING IN HIS FIRST ROAD START."



Arch Manning first play: pic.twitter.com/kLoUl2EoLQ — The Brohioan (@TheBrohioan) August 30, 2025

Arch Manning when he isn’t playing Lousiana-Monroe pic.twitter.com/RxT2fbRWHb — AgKnocks (@AgKnocks) August 30, 2025

Arch Manning has more commercials in this game that he has completions. — Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) August 30, 2025

Manning got some playing time last year in blowouts and when Quinn Ewers was hurt, and he looked solid overall. He did not face any defense that was nearly as good as Ohio State’s, however, so Saturday was his first true test as a starting QB.

There is an unprecedented amount of hype surrounding Manning, who is the nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson of Archie. Despite not having many opportunities last season, Manning entered 2025 as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. Texas is also ranked No. 1 in the country in preseason polls.

Urban Meyer shared a brutally honest quote about Manning leading up to Saturday’s game, and Arch certainly did not do much to silence his critics in the first half against Ohio State.