ASU fans went crazy for Cam Skattebo on a scooter

Cam Skattebo was on hand for Arizona State’s rivalry game against the Arizona Wildcats on Friday, and fans loved his method of transportation.

Skattebo rode onto the field using a scooter as he continues to recover from a broken ankle he suffered in Week 8. As he made his way toward the student section, the crowd absolutely roared for him, and he hyped them up even further.

Cam Skattebo scoots toward the ASU student section, and the crowd goes absolutely crazy.@FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/8ujBdJMYOs — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) November 29, 2025

Skattebo is obviously an Arizona State legend. He shot to national prominence late last season as he led the Sun Devils to an 11-3 season and an unlikely College Football Playoff bid. His on-field success and style of play endeared him to fans, and the love has not faded.

The New York Giants running back has been keeping busy despite his season-ending injury. Earlier this month, he even showed up at a WWE event, and had to defend himself from criticism as a result.

Unfortunately for the Sun Devils, Skattebo’s presence was not enough to help the team on Friday night. Arizona State lost to Arizona 23-7 and fell out of the Big 12 title race as a result.