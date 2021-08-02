Baylor AD hilariously shades Texas over move to SEC

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades is trying to put a brave face on as the Big 12 ponders its future. He did so by taking a pretty funny shot at Texas.

Rhoades commented on Texas’ impending move to the SEC on Monday. He acknowledged the national narrative was that it was the Longhorns’ arrogance that drove them to make the conference switch, but disputed it. In his mind, this just shows that Texas needs a bit more confidence in itself.

Baylor AD Mack Rhoades: "Many of my colleagues around the country believe that the University of Texas created this situation because they think so highly of themselves." "My humble opinion: I completely disagree. I think it's because they felt too little of themselves." — Max Olson (@max_olson) August 2, 2021

Well, that’s one way to look at it. It’s certainly true that Texas had a hard road to the College Football Playoff from the Big 12, but that had as much to do with their general lack of success as anything else.

The better reaction is probably this one from Steve Spurrier, which is definitely more aligned with the notion that the Longhorns are a little too high on themselves. Rhoades can think what he wants, but the fact that the Big 12’s survival is a fair question after Texas and Oklahoma leave suggests that he’s not quite correct here.