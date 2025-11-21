Butch Jones looked like a maniac in Arkansas State’s loss

Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones was going through it Thursday night after his team’s loss.

Jones’ Red Wolves controversially lost 34-30 to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Ark. on Thursday. The game ended in a chaotic goal line sequence in which quarterback Jaylen Raynor was stopped at the 1-yard line as time expired, with Arkansas State still in possession of a timeout.

Jones was not happy after the finish, and he did not care who knew it. ESPN cameras caught him angrily ranting at anyone in earshot, including himself, as he departed the field.

Butch Jones status: going through it pic.twitter.com/eGJNTdeFUj — gmannVOLS (@gmannVOLS) November 21, 2025

Obviously, Jones feels his team should have won the game. The fact that his clock management arguably played a role in them not doing so clearly had him extremely frustrated.

Of course, longtime fans will be familiar with Jones’ antics. He most famously coached at Tennessee, where his temper was the stuff of legend. Those who have seen him coach before know this is pretty much par for the course.

Jones’ Red Wolves sit at 5-6 on the season after Thursday’s loss. They need a win at Appalachian State in their season finale in order to become bowl eligible.