Caleb Williams commits head-scratching blunder late against Utah

USC quarterback Caleb Williams committed a mistake he’d like to have back on Saturday night.

The Trojans lost to the Utah Utes 34-32 at L.A. Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. in a result that came down to late-game execution.

USC trailed Utah by as many as 14 points late in the third quarter. But a field goal and a pick-6 for the Trojans got them back in the contest.

With USC behind 31-23, Williams led the Trojans down the field with under five minutes to go in the contest. The Trojans were facing 3rd-and-4 at Utah’s 8-yard line and appeared to be on the verge of a crucial touchdown. However, the 21-year-old QB inexplicably lost the football with no defenders close to him.

The Trojans were fortunate enough to retain possession as Williams dove for his fumbled football. USC settled for a field goal due to the lost yardage.

USC did manage to re-take the lead thanks to an electric punt return from Zachariah Branch that preceded a Williams touchdown. But heady play from Utes QB Bryson Barnes and an untimely targeting penalty against Trojans D-lineman Bear Alexander allowed Utah to kick the game-winning field goal as time expired.

UTAH TAKES DOWN USC ON A WALK-OFF FG 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xM3dUdRKJZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 22, 2023

The walk-off win extends Utah’s winning streak to four games against USC. Williams remains winless in three matchups against the Utes.