Chip Kelly leaves UCLA for top college OC job

Chip Kelly has seemingly been looking for an exit route from UCLA, and he found it Friday in the form of one major offensive coordinator role.

Kelly is leaving UCLA to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that a deal between the two sides is imminent, and other reports stated that Kelly had already told UCLA players that he would be leaving.

Sources: Ohio State is expected to target UCLA coach Chip Kelly as the school's next offensive coordinator. A deal could come together as soon as today. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 9, 2024

We've learned the team meeting just ended in which Chip Kelly informed the team that he is no longer going to be the head coach at UCLA. — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) February 9, 2024

Kelly’s decision is a fairly bizarre one, as there is no precedent for a Power 5 head coach leaving to take an offensive coordinator job with a school that is now a conference rival. However, the UCLA coach has seemingly wanted out for a while, as he was in the running for several offensive coordinator jobs at the NFL level. Few would have expected him to leave for a college offensive coordinator job, but there was clearly major appeal in the Ohio State job once it unexpectedly became open again, with rumors about it starting to emerge within the last day or two.

Kelly went 35-34 at UCLA, but maintained a reputation as one of the sport’s brighter offensive minds. He has long-standing ties to Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, as Kelly was one of Day’s coaches at New Hampshire. Day was also part of Kelly’s NFL staffs. Now, Day is entrusting his former boss with the Ohio State offense.

As for the Bruins, they will be in the market for a new head coach as they prepare for their first season in the Big Ten. It is a good job, but may be somewhat difficult to fill at this stage of the offseason.