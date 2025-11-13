Colorado AD who hired Deion Sanders is stepping down

Deion Sanders may have one fewer tie to the University of Colorado moving forward.

Colorado announced on Thursday that Rick George is stepping away as the school’s athletic director at the end of the year. According to the announcement, George is taking on a special advisor role for the chancellor.

George has been at Colorado since 2013 and was the school’s sixth full-time athletic director. Prior to that, he was with the Texas Rangers, where he served as their chief operating officer.

Under George, Colorado had Mike MacIntyre as the football team’s head coach, Mel Tucker and then Karl Dorrell before going to Sanders. The hiring of Sanders was a big one considering he had come from Jackson State and brought his sons and Travis Hunter with him. The Buffaloes made lots of noise in Deion’s first two years, going 4-8 in 2023 and 9-4 in 2024. But they are struggling at 3-7 this season without their Heisman Trophy winner and former quarterback in Shedeur Sanders.

Deion received a contract extension from Colorado following the school’s 9-4 season last year. He is signed to a 5-year, $54 million deal that runs through 2029.

Sanders and George seemed to have a good relationship despite the coach playfully complaining about his schedule.