Ed Orgeron takes a shot at Brian Kelly amid his return to LSU

Ed Orgeron still knows how to give the people what they want.

The former LSU football head coach Orgeron officially reunited with the university earlier this week, getting hired as the special assistant to recruiting and defense under head coach Lane Kiffin. We later learned that Orgeron will only be getting a very modest salary to do so however.

Orgeron appeared this week on “Pardon My Take” amid the news of his return to LSU. During the appearance, Orgeron took a hilarious shot at Brian Kelly, who succeeded him as head coach of the Tigers in 2021.

Coach O joked about the infamous video of Kelly doing a fake Southern accent upon being introduced as LSU’s new head coach and said that he knew it was “over” for Kelly at that point.

“It’s over, he ain’t got a chance,” said Orgeron. “Not only the fans see that, [but] the players see that … The players gotta trust you. You gotta be who you are. You trying to be somebody you ain’t, they gonna smell it right away.”

Coach O knew it was over for Brian Kelly the moment he talked in a fake accent https://t.co/LhpZKhLAkY pic.twitter.com/aPSkK4fWwu — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 22, 2026

Just days after officially being hired by the university, Kelly delivered a cringeworthy moment at an LSU basketball game by doing an awful phony Southern accent in a speech to the home crowd. Kelly did manage to last three-and-a-half seasons as Tigers head coach but lost the fanbase completely by the end of his tenure and even later filed a lawsuit against LSU claiming that they had sabotaged him. As for Orgeron, he apparently knew that Kelly was doomed from the start.