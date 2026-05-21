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Ed Orgeron’s salary for LSU return has been revealed

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Ed Orgeron in an LSU shirt
Sep 11, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the first half against McNeese State Cowboys at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ed Orgeron, who led the LSU Tigers to the 2019 national title, is now back in Baton Rouge as a special assistant on Lane Kiffin’s new-look coaching staff.

Orgeron had an average annual salary of around $9 million as head coach at LSU, and he even earned a whopping $17 million buyout after the two sides agreed to part ways following the 2021 campaign.

Now, his new contract has been revealed, and it is a far cry from what he made before.

“Ed Orgeron will earn $100,000 on an 8-month contract as LSU’s special assistant to defense and recruiting, according to contract details released by LSU on Thursday,” via a report from Zach Barnett of Football Scoop.

LSU announced the move with Orgeron and Kiffin shaking hands in a photo posted on social media, and Coach O’s official title is a special assistant to recruiting and defense.

Orgeron was an assistant coach under Kiffin at USC from 2010 until 2013, and Orgeron then became the interim coach when Kiffin was famously fired on the tarmac in 2013.

In October 2025, Orgeron expressed he would “love” to return as a coach at LSU, and he said a few months before that he was “getting the itch again.”

Now, Kiffin and Orgeron reunite, this time at LSU as the Tigers begin a new chapter of football in Baton Rouge.

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