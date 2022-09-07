Ejected LSU player had classy gesture for FSU QB

The LSU player who was ejected for an egregious targeting play committed against Florida State on Sunday night had a classy gesture for Jordan Travis.

Ali Gaye was ejected in the third quarter of his Tigers’ 24-23 loss on Sunday night. He committed as bad of a targeting play as it gets (video here).

Though Gaye’s play was dangerous and violated the rules, he was apparently remorseful for his actions.

Travis said on Twitter Tuesday that Gaye reached out to him over the incident.

Respect to Ali Gaye for reaching out to me. I really appreciate that, and it shows what type of person he is. It’s a part of football, and I wish nothing but the best for him💯💯 — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) September 6, 2022

“Respect to Ali Gaye for reaching out to me,” Travis wrote on Twitter. “I really appreciate that, and it shows what type of person he is. It’s a part of football, and I wish nothing but the best for him.”

Travis is being generous in saying that’s part of football, because many would argue that Gaye went too far and the play wasn’t a football play.

Travis is a redshirt junior and has passed for 467 and two touchdowns this season. He has also rushed for one score.

Travis will have plenty of time to recover from the hit as FSU is off this weekend and doesn’t play again until Sept. 16 at Louisville.