Ex-Florida State player shares ominous quote about team’s locker room

A former Florida State player on Tuesday shared an ominous quote about the team’s locker room status.

P.K. Sam, who played wide receiver for the Seminoles from 2001-2003, says he was told the FSU locker room is “in shambles.”

Received a text from a great source that said the locker room is and I quote “In Shambles” I really hope not!! #noles #football — P.K. Sam II (@PKSamII) September 14, 2021

Florida State is 0-2 this season and got embarrassed when they lost at home to Jacksonville State on Saturday. The play they lost on left their fans stunned as this video showed.

FSU was a powerhouse under the late Bobby Bowden and the program had five strong seasons under Jimbo Fisher before falling back the last handful of seasons. They have had three losing seasons in a row and are 0-2 this year, which is Mike Norvell’s second on the job. The report about their locker room being “in shambles” is probably somewhat of an exaggeration. But they need to turn things around quickly. Nothing fixes matters quite like winning.