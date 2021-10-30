Georgia reportedly makes QB decision for Florida game

The Georgia Bulldogs are poised to stick with the hot hand at quarterback for their showdown with Florida.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, the Bulldogs will stick with Stetson Bennett as starting quarterback for Saturday’s game. This move comes despite the fact that JT Daniels, who opened the season as starter, is healthy and available to play.

Daniels did little wrong aside from suffer an ill-timed lat injury roughly a month ago. Bennett stepped in and made the job his own. He guided Georgia to three convincing wins over Arkansas, Auburn, and Kentucky. He threw five touchdown passes in those games and did not turn the ball over once.

Coach Kirby Smart had hinted that both quarterbacks could split time in upcoming games. However, it sounds like Bennett will get the bulk of the work. It’s tough to say he hasn’t earned it at this point, though Daniels will be disappointed.