Interesting details emerge about Matt Campbell’s new Penn State contract

Matt Campbell apparently has some extra incentive to do well at his new job.

Penn State publicized the details this week about the contract of their new head football coach Campbell. The 46-year-old Campbell is getting an eight-year deal with $70.5 million guaranteed.

However, there are some other interesting clauses in Campbell’s new contract as well. Most notably, Campbell will earn an automatic one-year extension (with an increase in compensation of at least $500,000) for every time that Penn State makes the College Football Playoff.

On top of that, Campbell will earn an automatic two-year extension (with an increase in compensation of at least $1,000,000) for every time that Penn State wins the national championship. You can read the full details about Campbell’s contract at the link here.

While the latter clause is obviously a little bit of a longshot, securing an automatic one-year extension by qualifying for the CFP is a very realistic goal for Campbell. Penn State made it to the CFP last season under predecessor James Franklin (before ultimately losing in the Orange Bowl semifinal), and the hope will be that Campbell (who led Iowa State to seven bowl game berths and three bowl game victories over his nine seasons there) can help them replicate that success.

Campbell, who was officially named Penn State’s new head coach earlier this week, was not quite the program’s first-choice hire. But if the former MAC Coach of the Year can get Penn State back to their winning ways, he will definitely be rewarded handsomely.