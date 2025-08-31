Jameis Winston’s brother Jonah announces his college commitment

Jonah Winston is ready to continue on the family tradition.

Jonah, the younger brother of New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston, announced over social media on Saturday night that he has committed to play college football at Florida State. A 5-foot-10 wide receiver, Jonah selected FSU over fellow finalists Arkansas and Maryland.

The younger Winston currently attends Hoover High School in Birmingham, Ala. He has played both quarterback and wide receiver in high school but projects to be exclusively the latter in college.

Jonah does not have a whole lot of hype individually at this point as he is listed as just a three-star prospect in the 2026 class. But his addition is set to bolster a Florida State recruiting class that already features 12 commits ranked on the ESPN 300 list.

Of course, Jonah’s decision to join the Seminoles is also a very fitting one. His older brother Jameis built quite a legacy while playing at Florida State from 2012-14. Jameis won the Heisman Trophy with the Seminoles in 2013 and also led Florida State to the BCS national championship that year as well. While Jameis also had some bizarre antics while with the Seminoles, he went a sparkling 26-1 over his two seasons as a starter for FSU and is regarded as one of the program’s all-time greats.

The news of Jonah’s commitment also comes on the heels of a big win by Florida State to kick off the 2025 season. On Saturday, they upset No. 8-ranked Alabama by a final score of 31-17 and even had Crimson Tide fans in their feelings during the contest.