Jim Harbaugh says Michigan found out about suspension via social media

The Big Ten has suspended Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season, and the coach says Michigan learned of the disciplinary action the same way the rest of us did.

On Friday, the Big Ten announced that Harbaugh will not be permitted to be on the sideline during Michigan games through the end of the regular season, which amounts to three games. Harbaugh is still able to be with the Wolverines while they prepare during the week.

Harbaugh on Monday spoke with the media about the three-game ban. He said he found out about it when “somebody showed me their phone” while his team was flying to Pennsylvania for their Saturday game against Penn State. When asked if he expected to hear from the Big Ten directly, Harbaugh noted that Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel was on the same flight and was “pretty upset” that the Big Ten office did not reach out.

Jim Harbaugh said he found out on the plane via social media that the Big Ten had issued a three-game suspension.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qxygf5AU31 — The Winged Helmet (@TWH_Chris) November 13, 2023

Michigan has filed for a temporary restraining order to block the suspension, arguing that there has been no concrete evidence that implicates Harbaugh in the elaborate Connor Stalions sign-stealing scheme. The NCAA’s investigation also remains ongoing.

Michigan has made a big accusation against the Big Ten in response to the suspension. If no one from the conference made an effort to contact them before the news was announced, that is only going to further motivate Michigan officials to fight back.