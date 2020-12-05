Jim Harbaugh responds to latest speculation about job status

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh addressed another round of speculation about his job on Friday.

A report on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit, relayed by Tony Paul of the Detroit News, claimed that Harbaugh could not give potential recruits assurances that he would be at Michigan in 2021. That suggested that either Harbaugh had serious doubts about his job security or was looking for a way out.

It didn’t take long for Harbaugh to address the report. His response, to Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider: “It’s not true!”

Harbaugh pretty much has to shoot this one down. Whether he’s going to be there or not, rumors like this could hurt Michigan’s recruiting going forward if they aren’t addressed quickly.

Ultimately, between Michigan’s 2-4 record and reports like these surfacing, Harbaugh won’t be able to duck job chatter entirely.