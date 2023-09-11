Jim Tressel had funny custom outfit for Ohio State game

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel was in attendance for Saturday’s game against Youngstown State, and he had his own special outfit for the occasion.

Tressel wore one of his trademark sweatervests, this one emblazoned with the logo of both Ohio State and Youngstown State. Tressel has close ties with both schools, having both coached and served as school president at Youngstown State as well as his tenure with the Buckeyes.

A better photo of Tressel and his vest, via @LoriSchmidt: pic.twitter.com/MJVqhDRlgY — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 9, 2023

Tressel officially retired as Youngstown State president earlier this year. He is probably the only person that could get away with wearing a dual-logo vest like that, but nobody is going to complain in light of his accomplishments.

Tressel coached Ohio State from 2001 to 2010. He won a national title, but lost his job over an investigation into Buckeye players receiving improper benefits. He has followed the program from afar since then, and is probably not envious of the scrutiny the current coach has been getting lately.