Jordan Travis believes Clemson ‘disrespected’ Florida State with 1 strategy

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis had a rather unexpected take on how Clemson opted to play against them in Saturday’s comeback win.

The Seminoles won 31-24 in overtime, but needed to come back multiple times in a game Florida State did not lead until overtime. Despite that, Travis believed Clemson’s decision to play single coverage on the Seminoles’ talented receivers was a sign of disrespect.

#FSU QB Jordan Travis: “I feel like we were disrespected all day. When you put one on one against Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, I feel like you have no respect for either the receivers or the quarterback.” #Noles pic.twitter.com/jn9m2NmKkO — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) September 23, 2023

“I feel like we were disrespected all day,” Travis said. “When you put one-on-one against Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, I feel like you have no respect for either the receivers or the quarterback. I missed a lot of throws early on against one-on-ones, and I wish I could go back and complete them, but we stepped up when we needed to.”

Obviously, Clemson had to pick its poison. It worked fine for most of the day, though Wilson and Coleman eventually made big plays. Travis wound up throwing for 289 yards and two touchdowns amid an ineffective run game.

However annoyed Travis is with Clemson, the school’s fans might be even more frustrated right now.