Sunday, September 26, 2021

K’Vaughan Pope kicked off Ohio State team after midgame meltdown

September 26, 2021
by Grey Papke

Unsurprisingly, the Ohio State Buckeyes have swiftly dealt with K’Vaughan Pope after his midgame meltdown Saturday.

Pope, a senior linebacker, essentially quit the team midgame during the Buckeyes’ win over Akron. He then made things worse for himself by sending some ill-advised tweets about the situation.

On Sunday, coach Ryan Day announced in a statement that Pope had been dismissed from the team, but would remain on scholarship.

Pope also sent a tweet apologizing for his conduct earlier Sunday.

Pope didn’t leave the Buckeyes much of a choice here. He publicly embarrassed the team and the coach. They couldn’t keep him around after that.

The senior linebacker finishes his career with 19 total tackles and two interceptions in 11 games.

