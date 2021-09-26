K’Vaughan Pope kicked off Ohio State team after midgame meltdown

Unsurprisingly, the Ohio State Buckeyes have swiftly dealt with K’Vaughan Pope after his midgame meltdown Saturday.

Pope, a senior linebacker, essentially quit the team midgame during the Buckeyes’ win over Akron. He then made things worse for himself by sending some ill-advised tweets about the situation.

On Sunday, coach Ryan Day announced in a statement that Pope had been dismissed from the team, but would remain on scholarship.

JUST IN: Ohio State dismisses K’Vaughn Pope from the football team, but will allow him to finish the semester on scholarship. pic.twitter.com/pwpW6lZjLr — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) September 26, 2021

Pope also sent a tweet apologizing for his conduct earlier Sunday.

Last night I let my emotions get the best of me. For that I want to apologize to my teammates, coaches and Buckeye Nation. I made a mistake and know that I need to be better and do better. I’m going to take this time to reflect and work on my mental well-being. — K’Vaughan Pope (@VonP04) September 26, 2021

Pope didn’t leave the Buckeyes much of a choice here. He publicly embarrassed the team and the coach. They couldn’t keep him around after that.

The senior linebacker finishes his career with 19 total tackles and two interceptions in 11 games.