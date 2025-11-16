Fans believe Lane Kiffin’s ‘disrespectful’ comment points to him leaving Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin did not want to dignify rumors of his looming departure from Ole Miss with a proper response. But some fans believed his recent non-answer spoke volumes.

No. 7 Ole Miss completed a compelling fourth-quarter comeback Saturday to beat Florida 34-24 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. After trailing for most of the contest, the Rebels scored two touchdowns in the final period to improve to 10-1 this season.

The win comes just as rumors are swirling about Kiffin’s future at Ole Miss. After the game, a reporter asked Kiffin about his plans beyond this season, which drew an irked response from the veteran coach. He called it “disrespectful” to even discuss the topic after his team’s show of resilience.

“I love what we’re doing here. Today was awesome. To even talk about it right now would be so disrespectful to our players and what they did today,” Kiffin answered.

Kiffin and his team just pulled off a thrilling victory in what initially looked like a potential letdown against Florida. It’s understandable why the 50-year-old head coach would want to focus on the action on the field rather than speculation surrounding his future.

But several fans chimed in, stating that Kiffin could have very well shot down the rumors by affirming his intention to stay at Ole Miss. Some believed it was a sign that Kiffin is likely gone and is just keeping things under wraps as his team competes for a national championship.

Wouldn’t be disrespectful if he said he’s staying… #interesting — Irv 🐊 (@VuhsacePablo) November 16, 2025

Tell us you’re leaving without telling us you’re leaving. — Johnny OU (@OUFball218) November 16, 2025

He could have said that he is not interested right there but chose not to….. So like….. — Kyle Barone (@realKyleBarone) November 16, 2025

Why would it be disrespectful if he’s staying? 🤔 — _five4_ (@_five4_) November 16, 2025

Kiffin has most notably been linked to the New York Giants, with another NFL team reportedly in the mix for his services. He has also been tied to the very Florida team he beat on Saturday night.

While some fans seem convinced Kiffin’s comments were noteworthy, it’s the smart move for Kiffin to remain cryptic, regardless of whether he stays at Ole Miss or not.

A non-answer keeps Kiffin’s options open if he truly remains undecided about his future. He could also use the speculation as leverage to get more money out of the Ole Miss brass if he plans to stay. Kiffin could have endeared himself to Ole Miss supporters by committing to the team right then and there. But it wasn’t in his best negotiating interest to do so.

