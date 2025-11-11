Lane Kiffin responds to Giants coach rumors

Would Lane Kiffin return to the NFL to coach the New York Giants and Jaxson Dart? Don’t count on it.

Kiffin’s name has been floated as a possible candidate to replace Brian Daboll with the Giants, as he was Dart’s college head coach at Ole Miss. Dart’s father Brandon, however, told the “Bleav in Ole Miss” podcast that Kiffin already ruled that out for a pretty amusing reason.

“As we were texting on our Kiffin-Dart family text thread, because I think Boomer Esiason had said something in the media today that maybe they should throw out a potential coaching (offer) to Kiffin, and he just sent it over with a smirk and just said, ‘It’s too cold in New York for me.’ It’s just kind of funny,” Brandon Dart said, via Matt Ehalt of the New York Post.

Few thought Kiffin was seriously in the frame for the Giants job. Though he does have NFL experience, his 5-15 stint with the Oakland Raiders in 2007 and 2008 is memorable for all the wrong reasons. If he leaves Ole Miss, expect it to be for another college job.

As for the Giants, they will let interim head coach Mike Kafka handle things for now, and probably will not start a more thorough search until the end of the season. One prominent name keeps getting linked to the job, though.