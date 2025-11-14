Lane Kiffin is reportedly drawing interest from a new NFL team

Rumors have been swirling about Lane Kiffin potentially leaving Ole Miss for another job, and there is reportedly at least one NFL team that is keeping tabs on the coach.

Kiffin is viewed as the top target for Florida after the Gators fired Billy Napier last month. The 50-year-old is also expected to draw interest from LSU, which recently fired Brian Kelly.

According to a story that was published on Friday by Bruce Feldman and Ralph D. Russo of The Athletic, Kiffin seems to be leaning toward remaining at Ole Miss. There is, however, one NFL team that has “a modicum of interest” in Kiffin — the Tennessee Titans.

There is almost no chance Kiffin would leave Ole Miss for an NFL job, let alone the Titans. He is arguably the hottest name in college football at the moment and could probably name his price in an extension with Ole Miss or with another top program.

Kiffin’s first head coach job was in the NFL, and it did not go well. He went 4-12 in his only full season with the Oakland Raiders in 2007 and was fired just four games into his second year in 2008. Kiffin finished with a record of 5-15 with the Raiders and then returned to college, where he has been successful at numerous stops.

Kiffin has been mentioned as a candidate for one other NFL head coach job, but he had a pretty clear response to that talk.

The most likely scenario is that Kiffin will remain at Ole Miss with a contract extension and a raise. The Rebels are in position to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time, and Kiffin is focused on that at the moment. If he were to entertain leaving, he would probably have more interest in the Florida or LSU jobs than coaching in the NFL again.