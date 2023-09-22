Aaron Rodgers close to rejoining Jets for off-field work

Aaron Rodgers may be ready to contribute to the New York Jets, even after suffering an Achilles tear in Week 1.

Jets coach Robert Saleh revealed Friday that he is hopeful Rodgers will be back at the team’s facilities next week. While Rodgers obviously will not be able to play, he could help quarterback Zach Wilson out with game preparation.

#Jets are hoping to get Aaron Rodgers back in the building next week, per Saleh. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 22, 2023

Rodgers being around the team while injured cannot be a bad thing. There were reports that he was still helping Wilson even in the aftermath of his injury, and Wilson has openly admitted to trying to mimic Rodgers as much as possible.

Rodgers has an incredibly ambitious goal when it comes to recovering from his surgery. Being around the team would presumably help with that, too.