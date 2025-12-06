Miami fans use airplane to send a message to CFP committee

Miami Hurricanes fans are doing everything they possibly can to send a message to the College Football Playoff selection committee amid the ongoing debate between Miami and Notre Dame.

An airplane carrying a banner was spotted flying near the hotel in Grapevine, Tex. where the committee is meeting on Saturday and throughout the weekend. The banner carried with it a simple message: “H2H Matters. Miami in.”

A group of University of Miami supporters are flying a banner near the CFP hotel in Grapevine, TX today.



The banner reads "H2H Matters. Miami in." pic.twitter.com/7A6SjV6ytl — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 6, 2025

The Miami-Notre Dame debate continues to rage with so much at stake. The Fighting Irish were ranked No. 10 in the most recent CFP rankings, while Miami sits at No. 12. This is despite the fact that the Hurricanes beat Notre Dame 27-24 earlier this season, an outcome Miami fans and staff have leaned heavily on the argument that they deserve a playoff spot over Notre Dame if it comes down to those two schools.

However, losses to Louisville and SMU left Miami at 6-2 in ACC play, and they missed out on a conference title game appearance due to a complex tiebreaker with Duke. That has essentially left their fate out of their own hands with the field of 12 set to be announced on Sunday.

Miami fans have a history of sending messages via airplane. The committee is unlikely to heed this one, but Hurricanes fans can’t say they did not try.