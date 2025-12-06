Iowa State has its replacement for Matt Campbell

In a swift move following Matt Campbell’s departure to Penn State, Iowa State has tapped Washington State head coach Jimmy Rogers as its next leader, reports ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Sources: Jimmy Rogers is set to become the next coach at Iowa State. He’s the first-year head coach at Washington State and won a national title at South Dakota State in 2023 as the head coach there. pic.twitter.com/c7jMbRjNrO — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 6, 2025

The 38-year-old Rogers, who agreed to a six-year contract, brings a championship pedigree and Midwest grit to the Cyclones, eager to build on the program’s recent resurgence.

Rogers’ rapid rise is impressive: A South Dakota State alum, he orchestrated back-to-back FCS national titles there, first as defensive coordinator in 2022 and then as head coach with a perfect 15-0 mark in 2023. His Jackrabbits followed with a 12-3 semifinal run in 2024 before he took over a rebuilding Washington State squad, guiding them to a 6-6 finish in his debut 2025 season amid Pac-12 realignment chaos.

Athletic director Jamie Pollard praised Rogers’ work ethic and cultural fit, noting he’s been on his radar since their first meeting.

“Jimmy Rogers is a rising star in college athletics who has very strong ties to the Midwest both as a player and as a coach,” Pollard said in a statement. “He has been on my short-list ever since the first time I met him. He immediately impressed me with his interest in Iowa State University and told me during our first visit several years ago that he wanted to be the next head coach at Iowa State.

“Since our initial meeting, I have stayed in close contact with him and have been very impressed with his work ethic and understanding of what it takes to be successful at Iowa State. He is a proven winner who has demonstrated throughout his career that he will fit our culture.”

Campbell’s exit ends a decade of stability, with 72 wins, eight winning seasons, and two Big 12 title games. Under Rogers, the 8-4 Cyclones eye bowl glory and beyond, signaling Iowa State’s unyielding ambition in the heartland.