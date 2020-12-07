Michigan growing more optimistic about facing Ohio State as scheduled?

The Michigan Wolverines appear to be on the right track to potentially play Ohio State on Saturday despite earlier pessimism.

Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reported Monday that the Wolverines are taking a “first step” toward resuming football activities. The team is expected to be on the field during the afternoon, but Feldman cautioned that it is not a formal practice and the team is “not out of the woods” after being hit by a COVID-19 outbreak.

Austin Meek of The Athletic added that the Wolverines are preparing as if the Ohio State game will go ahead as scheduled. That was in serious jeopardy for the past week, as the COVID outbreak led to the cancellation of last weekend’s scheduled game against Maryland and plunged the annual rivalry game into doubt as well.

To be clear, Michigan has more work to do before the game can go ahead. However, this seems like a good step forward. It will also be welcome news for Ohio State, who want to get that sixth game in to possibly play in the Big Ten title game without leaning on a possible rule change.