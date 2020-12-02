Report: Michigan-Ohio State in jeopardy due to Wolverines’ COVID-19 situation

The Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes have played annually since 1918. That could be in serious jeopardy in 2020.

According to Chris Balas of The Wolverine, the COVID-19 issues within the Michigan program are severe enough that he would “bet against” a game being played next week. The Wolverines are scheduled to face Ohio State in Columbus on Dec. 12.

Michigan added further backing to this report by announcing that it has paused football activities and canceled Saturday’s game against Maryland. The Wolverines will resume practicing no earlier than Dec. 7.

The consequences of a cancellation against Ohio State could be far-reaching. The Buckeyes would become ineligible to play in the Big Ten Championship with one more cancellation, which would limit their schedule to five games due to their own virus issues. Big Ten teams are required to play at least six games in order to be eligible for the championship game.

There are some who will think this proves this college football analyst right. However, it sounds like there are very real problems within the Michigan program right now.