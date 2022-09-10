Texas fans have profane chant for Nick Saban during interview

Texas fans threatened to derail an interview with Alabama coach Nick Saban on Saturday thanks to their chant.

Saban did a pregame interview for FOX ahead of Alabama’s game at Texas. The interview was a bit too close to the stands, however, and Texas fans could be heard clearly chanting “f— Nick Saban” over the course of the chat.

Yelling “F$ck Nick Saban” while he’s doing an interview right below you is the motivation the Alabama coach needs to hang 50 Via: FOX pic.twitter.com/SCP8pxCIjJ — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 10, 2022

Impressively, both Saban and FOX reporter Jenny Taft were able to successfully ignore the chant and carry on with the interview as if nothing was happening.

Saban is unlikely to care anyway, and he’s almost certainly heard worse. If anything, he will be more focused on making sure his own players don’t involve themselves in any taunting during Saturday’s game. That will matter to him far more.