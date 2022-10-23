 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 22, 2022

Nick Saban reveals discipline for Jermaine Burton

October 22, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Jermaine Burton tries to break a tackle

Sep 3, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) runs the ball after catching a pass against the Utah State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 55-0. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama coach Nick Saban has apparently revealed how the team is dealing with wide receiver Jermaine Burton behind the scenes after video emerged of Burton smacking a woman after last week’s game.

ESPN’s Chris Fowler revealed during Saturday’s broadcast that Saban said Burton has been working with anger management counselors in order to better control his emotions. Burton did not face any on-field discipline, as he played during Saturday’s game against Mississippi State.

Video emerged of Burton shoving a female fan who was storming the field after Tennessee’s win over Alabama last week. Saban had publicly said during the week that Alabama would handle the situation with Burton internally.

Burton, who transferred to Alabama from Georgia prior to the season, had 18 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns entering Saturday’s game.

Article Tags

Jermaine BurtonNick Saban
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus