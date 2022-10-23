Nick Saban reveals discipline for Jermaine Burton

Alabama coach Nick Saban has apparently revealed how the team is dealing with wide receiver Jermaine Burton behind the scenes after video emerged of Burton smacking a woman after last week’s game.

ESPN’s Chris Fowler revealed during Saturday’s broadcast that Saban said Burton has been working with anger management counselors in order to better control his emotions. Burton did not face any on-field discipline, as he played during Saturday’s game against Mississippi State.

ESPN’s Chris Fowler says Alabama has Jermaine Burton working with anger-management counselors and Nick Saban hopes Burton will learn to control his emotions better. Fowler cited Burton’s retaliation penalty against Texas A&M in addition to the post-Tennessee incident. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) October 23, 2022

Video emerged of Burton shoving a female fan who was storming the field after Tennessee’s win over Alabama last week. Saban had publicly said during the week that Alabama would handle the situation with Burton internally.

Burton, who transferred to Alabama from Georgia prior to the season, had 18 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns entering Saturday’s game.