 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 19, 2022

Everyone could not believe 1 decision Jim Harbaugh made against Illinois

November 19, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Jim Harbaugh wearing sunglasses

Nov 16, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan escaped on Saturday with a 19-17 win over Illinois, keeping their unbeaten record intact. Though Michigan’s late-game strategies mostly paid off, there was one decision Jim Harbaugh made that nobody understood.

Michigan had a 3rd-and-5 with 13 seconds left while trailing 17-16 against the Illini. They had the ball at the Illinois 17 and were lined up for one more play out of the shotgun. Oddly, Michigan tried to throw a pass to the sidelines that went incomplete.

Nobody understood the playcall considering Michigan should have just been playing for a field goal and to not screw things up. There were so many things that could have gone wrong on the pass play, including a sack, interception, fumble, or even time expiring.

Luckily for Michigan, the pass went incomplete, and they were able to send out kicker Jake Moody, who nailed the 35-yard winning field goal on fourth down.

Moody made three straight field goals to end the win for Michigan and was a big reason for the victory. He went 4-for-4 on his field goals and made his lone extra point attempt. There was really nothing to gain from that pass attempt, so Michigan is lucky nothing further happened there.

Article Tags

Jim HarbaughMichigan Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus