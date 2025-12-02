Ole Miss DT Jon Seaton mocks Lane Kiffin with creative video

It may be all smiles for Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge, but his reception among fans in Oxford is the exact opposite. And even one of Kiffin’s former Ole Miss Rebels players is mocking the coach.

Rebels defensive tackle Jon Seaton shared a video to his TikTok channel on Monday where he impersonated Kiffin. Seaton captured the two-faced personality for Kiffin by

“Great job guys, amazing season. The best we’ve ever had. Moving forward to next year …” Seaton began. Then he simulated Kiffin getting a phone call and accepting the call.

“I mean, you understand, right?” Seaton joked as he impersonated Kiffin asking his players to approve his move to LSU.

Ole Miss defensive tackle Jon Seaton with a TikTok referencing nobody in particular and is just a funny sketch. pic.twitter.com/vt7aqeFNk2 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 2, 2025

Kiffin kept trying to rationalize his move to LSU by arguing that college football has become transactional and all about the money. He asserted that players don’t choose schools because they’re fans of them, live nearby, or always wanted to go there. Rather, he says it’s all about the money, which is no different for him as a coach.

Seaton’s video captured all of that. Of course Ole Miss would be perturbed; their coach is leaving them for another school within the same conference at a time when the Rebels are fighting for a national championship.

Seaton is a redshirt senior who transferred from Elon University in North Carolina. He appeared in one game this season for the Rebels.