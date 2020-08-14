Report: SEC coach accused conference of showing favoritism with schedule

The SEC’s new fall football schedule for 2020 included two additional conference games for all teams, and several coaches reportedly are ticked off over what transpired.

SEC schools typically play eight conference games per year and 12 games overall. Six of the conference games are against teams within their division, and the other two are from the other division. This year the conference is going to 10 conference games, which means two more cross-divisional games have been added.

Some schools, like Missouri, seemed to get the worst end of things, as they picked up LSU and Alabama — two of the best programs in the country. LSU got Vandy — one of the traditionally weaker SEC programs — in addition to Missouri. Bama got Kentucky in addition to Missouri. Georgia, another one of the conference’s top programs, got Mississippi State and Arkansas as their two additional games, rather than more middle-to-top of the conference teams like Texas A&M and Auburn.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports, that was confirmed by ESPN, a Thursday call between conference coaches and officials turned contentious over the situation. One coach reportedly accused the conference of favoring the top programs with easier opponents.

Other coaches reportedly sought answers for how the extra two games were scheduled, so they could provide answers for the media, but were not given much clarity.

Despite the hubbub over the situation, the whole matter could become moot if no season is played anyway. Already two of the Power 5 conferences have said they are not playing football this fall. For now, the ACC and Big 12 are also trying to play this year.