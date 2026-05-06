Lane Kiffin responds to Brian Kelly’s son getting job at Ole Miss

The son of the man Lane Kiffin replaced at LSU will be coaching at the school Kiffin just left next season.

Patrick Kelly, son of former LSU coach Brian Kelly, has accepted a job as assistant director of football support at Ole Miss, according to his X bio. The hire drew a reaction from Kiffin, who offered his congratulations.

Kelly had previously worked for his father at LSU as a football support and operations coordinator. He has also worked as an offensive graduate assistant and as a recruiting specialist. This will be his first job working for someone other than his father.

Ole Miss is staffing up under new head coach Pete Golding, who replaced Kiffin late last season. This is not the first time Golding has poached a member of Kelly’s old LSU staff.

Given the circumstances of Kiffin’s departure, meetings between Ole Miss and LSU are likely to be on the awkward side for the foreseeable future. This just adds another element of that. Kiffin certainly won’t be bothered by it.