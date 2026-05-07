2027 college football game set to be played in Toronto

The ACC has announced that there will be a college football game in Toronto, Canada, in Week 0 of the college football season between Syracuse and Wake Forest.

The game will be held at BMO Field, marking the first-ever college football game held there.

BMO Field is the home of the Toronto Argonauts (Canadian Football League) and Toronto FC (Major League Soccer).

O Canada 🇨🇦



The Deacs will open the 2027 season in Toronto!

🔗 https://t.co/UvRcQ2b33c pic.twitter.com/eaVgIGC3hI — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) May 7, 2026

The official date and time have not been set, but it will be on either August 28 or August 29 and will be aired on ESPN.

While it is a first for BMO Field, there have been college football games in Toronto previously. The International Bowl was held at the Rogers Centre, the home of the Blue Jays, from 2007 to 2010 before it came to an end.

Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack and ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips both called it an “exciting opportunity” to be able to play the game in Toronto.

The Syracuse campus is just a four-hour drive to Toronto, so it shouldn’t be much of an issue for Orange fans, although Wake Forest is a 12-hour drive to BMO Field.

BMO Field is also set to be one of the host venues for the 2026 World Cup.