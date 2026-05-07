Broncos emerge as possible landing spot for QB known for a notorious game

The Denver Broncos are giving a veteran backup quarterback a chance.

Mike Klis of KUSA-TV reported on Wednesday that the Broncos have invited quarterback Nathan Peterman as a tryout in the team’s rookie minicamp.

Peterman, who turned 32 years old on Monday, hasn’t seen action in an NFL game since the 2023 season with the Chicago Bears . He signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints after his stint with Chicago, then landed with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Atlanta Falcons .

The former Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback started his NFL journey as a fifth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2017 draft, but he is perhaps best remembered by football fans for his atrocious performance during a start in his rookie season.

During the first half of a game between the Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2017 campaign, Peterman threw a total of five interceptions. It is arguably the worst half ever by an NFL quarterback.

There is no assurance that Peterman will get signed by the Broncos, who have Bo Nix as their clear No. 1 quarterback. Still, he would likely welcome any opportunity to make a good impression and compete for a contract and roster spot for the 2026 NFL season.