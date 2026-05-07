Aaron Rodgers’ 2026 plans may already be clear

Aaron Rodgers could be donning the same black, gold and white colors in 2026.

The future Pro Football Hall of Famer has yet to put pen to paper, but it has become even clearer that he will play his 22nd NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers .

93.7 The Fan reported on Thursday that the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player will be in Pittsburgh on Thursday and intends to sign a contract with the AFC North franchise over the weekend.

Rodgers’ future has been one of the biggest storylines of the offseason. The Steelers have been waiting on the quarterback’s decision, and it now appears the two sides will run it back for the 2026 campaign, which could be Rodgers’ final season in the NFL.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reminded that “a deal is not done,” but his sources say that Rodgers intends to suit up for Pittsburgh.

Rodgers initially arrived in Pittsburgh in 2025, signing a 1-year, $13.65 million contract with the Steelers. He showed last year that he’s got some gas left in the tank, passing for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns against 7 interceptions on a 65.7% pass completion rate.

A return to Pittsburgh for Rodgers will also mean a reunion with his former Green Bay Packers head coach, Mike McCarthy.