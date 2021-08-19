Six Kentucky football players charged with first-degree burglary

Six Kentucky Wildcats football players have been charged with first-degree burglary, according to WKYT in Kentucky.

The charges stem from a March 6 incident. Three individuals allegedly entered a private party at a residence uninvited and were asked to leave. The individuals were said to be upset and said they would be back. They allegedly returned with more people, including one who allegedly pointed a firearm at someone.

The six players who have been charged are Reuben “RJ” Adams, Robert “Jutahn” McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams. Tisdale was identified as the player who allegedly had the gun.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops issued the following statement about the matter:

“I am aware of the situation that arose today. Out of respect for the legal process, I cannot comment on the charges. We have been aware of this matter since March, as we withheld the players from team activities while a student conduct review was held. Based on the outcome of the review, the players returned to activity in June. We are evaluating the current situation as we receive more information.”

Kentucky’s athletic department said it was evaluating things.

“The institution and athletics department take these matters very seriously. We are closely evaluating this issue before determining next steps.”

Kentucky is set to begin its season on Sept. 4 against Louisiana-Monroe.