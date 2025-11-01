Larry Brown Sports

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee gets massive contract extension

by Comments
Rhett Lashlee in a headset
Oct 19, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee stands on the sideline during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Southern Methodist University is paying quite the premium to ensure Rhett Lashlee stays off the college football coaching carousel.

Lashlee is finalizing a two-year extension with SMU that will make him one of the top-10 highest paid coaches in the country, per Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

SMU was not going to let a high-performing coach slip through their fingers again. The Mustangs first hired Lashlee to be the team’s head coach in 2021 after losing Sonny Dykes to TCU.

The 42-year-old head coach has a 34-15 record in the midst of his fourth season at SMU. He led the Mustangs to back-to-back 11-3 seasons in 2023 and 2024. Last season, Lashlee’s squad finished 12th in the AP poll and made it to the first round of the expanded College Football Playoff.

The 2024 campaign was also SMU’s first in the ACC. The Mustangs did not need much of an adjustment period, as they came within three points shy of winning the ACC Championship Game against Clemson.

The banner 2024 campaign followed a strong 2023 season, wherein the Mustangs finished as the 12th-best team in the country.

The news comes ahead of SMU’s biggest test of the year on Saturday against No. 10 Miami.

