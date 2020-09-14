Texas S BJ Foster back with team after quitting during game

Texas safety B.J. Foster is back with the team a day after quitting the Longhorns during their game, according to a report.

Foster, who was a five-star recruit, quit during the third quarter of Texas’ win Saturday against UTEP, Orangebloods’ Anwar Richardson reported. Foster reportedly was upset over playing time.

Texas junior safety B.J. Foster quit the team during the third quarter of Saturday's victory against UTEP, according to multiple sources. It remains unclear if Foster will have an opportunity to play for Texas again even if he has second thoughts. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 13, 2020

Despite reportedly quitting, Chip Brown reported that Foster was at the team’s weightlifting session on Sunday.

Richardson also reported that Foster met with the coaching staff and will remain with the team.

According to my sources, Texas safety B.J. Foster met with members of the Longhorn coaching staff on Sunday and will remain with the team. Staff will meet on Monday to discuss Foster’s immediate future after he quit against UTEP on Saturday — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 14, 2020

Foster began the season second on the team’s depth chart behind Chris Brown. He had 46 tackles in 2018 and 34 in 2019. Foster received some attention when he broke his hand punching a car bumper during the summer.