Texas S BJ Foster back with team after quitting during game

September 13, 2020
by Larry Brown

Texas safety B.J. Foster is back with the team a day after quitting the Longhorns during their game, according to a report.

Foster, who was a five-star recruit, quit during the third quarter of Texas’ win Saturday against UTEP, Orangebloods’ Anwar Richardson reported. Foster reportedly was upset over playing time.

Despite reportedly quitting, Chip Brown reported that Foster was at the team’s weightlifting session on Sunday.

Richardson also reported that Foster met with the coaching staff and will remain with the team.

Foster began the season second on the team’s depth chart behind Chris Brown. He had 46 tackles in 2018 and 34 in 2019. Foster received some attention when he broke his hand punching a car bumper during the summer.

