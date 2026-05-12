Lane Kiffin apologizes for his controversial comments about Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin tried to backtrack on some controversial comments he made about recruiting at Ole Miss.

In a recent Vanity Fair interview, Kiffin told reporter Chris Smith that he had struggled at times to recruit at Ole Miss because of the school’s association with Confederate symbolism. He even indicated it was one of the reasons he left for LSU, a school that does not carry the same sort of stigma.

“‘Hey, coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi,’ Kiffin relayed as a message he heard from some recruits. “That doesn’t come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus’s diversity feels so great: ‘It feels like there’s no segregation. And we want that for our kid because that’s the real world.'”

Kiffin seemed aware the comment would provoke controversy, telling the magazine that it was simply a factual statement and that he hoped he came across as “respectful to Ole Miss.” That was not enough to head off the outcry, and he issued a fuller apology on Tuesday.

“I really apologize if anybody at Ole Miss or in Mississippi was offended by that,” Kiffin told Wilson Alexander of On3. “I was asked questions about the differences in recruiting, and I said a narrative that we battled there from some out-of-state Black parents and grandparents was not wanting their kid to move to Mississippi. That’s a narrative that coaches have been fighting forever. It wasn’t calculated by bringing it up.”

Lane Kiffin said this to @On3 regarding his comments to Vanity Fair about differences in recruiting at Ole Miss and LSU.https://t.co/eKntP9qedX https://t.co/INureqdi5S pic.twitter.com/eCNzTC3iqU — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) May 12, 2026

Even if it wasn’t calculated, Kiffin does so many things that are that people won’t necessarily believe him. He claimed, for instance, that he wanted to coach the team through the end of last season but was blocked by Ole Miss, a narrative that his own players publicly challenged. Rebels fans will simply see this as Kiffin trying to get a subtle recruiting advantage over a conference foe.

Kiffin is building a loaded roster for 2026 at his new job. At a certain point, he probably isn’t concerned about how these comments went down in Oxford.