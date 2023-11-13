Video shows obnoxious Oklahoma fan cursing out Lincoln Riley

Oklahoma fans were understandably disappointed when Lincoln Riley left for USC two years ago, and the coach is still dealing with the wrath of some of those fans.

One Oklahoma fan went out of her way to give Riley an earful during USC’s game against Oregon in Eugene Saturday night. She first heckled Riley with a vulgar message when the Trojans were taking the field. Beware that the video below contains inappropriate language.

“F— you, Lincoln Riley! Oklahoma’s better without you, you f—ing piece of s—!” the fan yelled.

The same woman later got even closer to Riley as USC was headed to the locker room. Riley acknowledged her by saying what sounded like, “You got it, sweetheart.”

My sister was at the Oregon vs USC game and had some words for Lincoln Riley #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/25g9Fp8dTe — Bobby (@Bo_Knows11) November 12, 2023

Oregon beat USC 36-27. The loss was USC’s fourth in their last five games. Caleb Williams seems to be taking the rough stretch a lot harder than Riley, but we doubt anyone has been happier about it than that Oklahoma fan.