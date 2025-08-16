Gabriella Zuniga gets religion after settlement with Shannon Sharpe

Gabriella Zuniga seems to be turning over a new leaf in life.

Zuniga is the woman who had a consensual but tumultuous sexual relationship with Shannon Sharpe that culminated in her suing him earlier this year. The allegations listed in the lawsuit led Sharpe to step away from ESPN. He eventually was fired by the network following news that he had settled his suit with her.

Zuniga and Sharpe settled their lawsuit last month. After that happened, Zuniga said she was retiring from OnlyFans. Since then, she has seemed to catch religion.

Zuniga posted a photo on her Instagram Story during the week that showed her reading from the Bible. The text appeared to be from the Book of Isaiah.

Shannon Sharpe's accuser Gabriella Zuniga shares a post reading the bible following her retirement from OF pic.twitter.com/FxmwWpLpHH — #jalalalkali (@jalalalkali_) August 15, 2025

Zuniga is a new woman. There were some rumors that she received $23 million in the settlement, but that was just a rumor and not reflective of reality. Either way, she seems to have made some changes in life. Sharpe, meanwhile, is dealing with some financial trouble.