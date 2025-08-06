Gabriella Zuniga receiving $23 million from Shannon Sharpe just a rumor

Gabriella Zuniga settled her lawsuit with Shannon Sharpe in July, though the amount for which they settled is confidential. There is a rumor that has floated around the internet regarding the settlement amount, but that figure is a pure rumor.

The rumor originated from a post by social media account Daily Loud, which said Zuniga “allegedly” received $23 million in the settlement. Their post was unsubstantiated and unconfirmed, so it should not be taken seriously. Their post seemed to be designed to generate engagement from fans, which is why it was presented in opposition to Sharpe’s career earnings of $22 million.

Shannon Sharpe allegedly paid a total of $23 million to Gabby Zuniga, who recently retired from OnlyFans which was more than he made in NFL career pic.twitter.com/xI9ioSrGio — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 24, 2025

Again, the actual settlement amount is confidential. However, more informed opinions suggest the figure may have been closer to $10 million, not $23 million. Whatever way you slice it, Zuniga likely got paid a good amount for this matter to be closed. Sharpe should have considered that long before declining to settle before the story went viral.

The allegations from the lawsuit led to Sharpe going off the air at ESPN, and ultimately being fired by the network. He still has two shows he hosts and owns independently. The Hall of Fame member recently suggested that he is hurting financially.

As for Zuniga, she retired from OnlyFans after announcing that she had settled her suit with Sharpe. The implication was that she got paid enough to put down the app and put on some clothes.