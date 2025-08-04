Shannon Sharpe drops hint about facing financial trouble

Shannon Sharpe’s recent legal troubles may be hitting him pretty hard in the wallet.

In a recent episode of his “Nightcap” podcast with Chad Johnson, Sharpe used a discussion of Micah Parsons’ contract standoff with the Dallas Cowboys to bring up $5,900 Johnson supposedly owes him. While Sharpe was joking, there may have been a degree of truth in his next comment.

“My pocket’s light right now. I’m just saying,” Sharpe said.

Shannon Sharpe PRESSES Ocho Cinco to pay back the money he owes him after paying $23M to an OF model for his lawsuit 😭😭



“You owe me $5,900, you know my pocket’s light right now” 💀👀 pic.twitter.com/I5jM3LTYpl — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) August 4, 2025

Sharpe recently settled a hefty lawsuit with an OnlyFans model, a case which led to his dismissal from his role at ESPN. He is facing another lawsuit over an unrelated matter, though Johnson is a co-defendant on that one.

Previously, Sharpe had been on the verge of signing a $100 media deal involving his “Club Shay Shay” podcast. It is unclear if that agreement is still on the table after the allegations against Sharpe.

Presumably, Sharpe isn’t on the verge of bankruptcy or anything like that. It is fair to say, however, that those lawsuits have taken a large sum of money out of his pocket recently.