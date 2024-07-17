Report: 49ers have taken 1 hard stance in negotiations with Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk is hoping to become the next wide receiver to sign a massive contract extension, but it does not sound like he is going to get that money from his current team.

After months of failed contract negotiations, Aiyuk informed the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday that he wants to be traded. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the request stems from San Francisco’s refusal to pay Aiyuk relative to market value.

Source on Brandon Aiyuk contract impasse: “Aiyuk wants to be traded or paid. San Francisco doesn’t want to pay him or trade him.” ('pay him' relative to market value) — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 16, 2024

Like his colleague Adam Schefter, Fowler also noted that the 49ers do not intend to trade Aiyuk.

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season in what was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. He has seen several wide receivers sign mega-extensions with their respective teams this offseason. Justin Jefferson signed a record four-year, $140 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings last month and is now the highest-paid receiver in football with an average annual salary of $35 million.

AJ Brown is making $32 million per year on his new contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. Amon-Ra St. Brown got a deal worth $30 million per year from the Detroit Lions this offseason.

Aiyuk, a former first-round pick out of Arizona State, is in the final year of his rookie contract. He is set to make just over $14 million this season. It would stand to reason that he is seeking at least $30 million per year.

The 49ers were said to have had a productive meeting with Aiyuk a few weeks back, though it is clear the two sides are nowhere closer to a long-term agreement. Aiyuk has hinted at frustration with the team on numerous occasions this offseason and repeatedly raised questions with his social media activity.