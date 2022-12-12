49ers LB made daring move with Tom Brady

Tom Brady had a miserable game in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and Dre Greenlaw played a big part in that with his acrobatic interception. The Niners linebacker then had a bold request after the game.

Greenlaw made an incredible play to intercept a Brady pass when San Francisco was leading 35-0 midway through the third quarter. He jumped up and tipped the ball into the air and then came down with it.

Dre Greenlaw INT! This @49ers defense seems to be getting better by the week 🔥 📺: #TBvsSF on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Y8d9nuZcHK pic.twitter.com/o7Vi200rhw — NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022

Greenlaw and a few other players spoke with Brady on the field after the Niners’ 35-7 victory. Greenlaw kept the pass that he picked off, and asked Brady to autograph the ball. Brady obliged.

Class act ✍️ pic.twitter.com/sw7Egm9vYs — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 12, 2022

A reporter later asked Greenlaw about the exchange. He called Brady “the greatest” and said he made sure to butter the seven-time Super Bowl champion up a bit before asking him to sign the interception ball.

Dre Greenlaw talks about having Tom Brady sign the ball he intercepted 😂 pic.twitter.com/S0PIYfvZ6p — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 12, 2022

“The worst he could tell me is no. I was always told if you don’t ask, you’ll never know,” Greenlaw said. “He’s a good guy to be able to sign that ball (after) he threw them picks, that’s big time. I appreciate it. He’s the greatest. He’s the GOAT.”

Brady finished 34/55 for 253 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. The worst part about his day was that he grew up in the Bay Area and had a ton of family members and friends in attendance. Despite all that, he did not snub his opponents after the game the way he has after some losses in the past.